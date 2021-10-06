Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 10.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.10. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSP shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.