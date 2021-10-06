Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 289,234 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $17,634,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $16,884,497.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after acquiring an additional 990,510 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

