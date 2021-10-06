Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.67.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

