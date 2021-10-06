Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

