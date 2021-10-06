Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Sells 20,029 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.

NASDAQ:PSTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. 151,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,760. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $133,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

