Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells 3,184 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $104,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,965 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $129,536.55.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NETGEAR by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

