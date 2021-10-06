Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,276,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $1,298,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,250,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,203,200.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $1,189,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,249,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,267,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,291,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,325. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.