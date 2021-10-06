Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Sells 8,591 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd W. Garner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00.

CNMD stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.56. 121,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average of $133.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 118.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,239 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after acquiring an additional 329,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after buying an additional 204,751 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

