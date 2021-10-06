Insider Buying: Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Buys 65,619 Shares of Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Kevin Whiteman bought 65,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £49,870.44 ($65,156.05).

Shares of SFR stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £228.73 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55. Severfield plc has a 12 month low of GBX 52.98 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.84 ($1.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

