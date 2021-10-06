Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.15

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 18131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

