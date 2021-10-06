Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.15

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 18131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Inpex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.