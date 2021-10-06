Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Get Inotiv alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,244. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $480.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inotiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.