ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.51.

ING stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,757. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 411.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 183,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 188.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

