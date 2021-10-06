ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 312,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,757. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 411.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 183,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 188.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

