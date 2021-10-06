Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 200 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Equifax were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

Equifax stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.83. 12,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

