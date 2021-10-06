Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 2,051 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,051 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after buying an additional 814,229 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.11. 18,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

