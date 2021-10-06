Independent Advisor Alliance Has $110,000 Stock Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,423. The firm has a market cap of $243.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.93. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $69,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 93,575 shares of company stock worth $777,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

