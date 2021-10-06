Imperial Brands’ (IMBBY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 64,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

