Igor Samartsev Sells 500 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $153.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $152.07 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average is $197.23.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

