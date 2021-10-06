IDEX (IDEX) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $191.91 million and approximately $60.06 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.62 or 0.00242630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00110798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012146 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,877,593 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

