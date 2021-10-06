ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LBOW stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 85.20 ($1.11). The company had a trading volume of 467,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,678. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 71.70 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.32.

About ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

