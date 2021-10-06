Hyve Price Tops $0.36 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Hyve has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $512,826.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyve has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00058227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00131554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,542.13 or 1.00024551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.03 or 0.06499378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

