Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Down 2%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €564.00 ($663.53) and last traded at €566.50 ($666.47). Approximately 6,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €578.00 ($680.00).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €605.00 ($711.76) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €564.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €490.84.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

