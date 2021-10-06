Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 31383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Specifically, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,749,000 after buying an additional 222,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

