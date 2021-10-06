HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Update

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:HMCO opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. HumanCo Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.5% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,943,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 329,948 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,500,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,950,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,803,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,209,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

