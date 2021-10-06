HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $26.88

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.88, but opened at $27.60. HSBC shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 196,802 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 114.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 129,040.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

