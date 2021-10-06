Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBMD. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

HBMD stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

