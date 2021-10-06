Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

