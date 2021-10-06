Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $141.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.