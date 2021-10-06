Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.
Shares of HLT traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $141.44.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
