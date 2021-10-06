Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,131. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 197.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 294,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

