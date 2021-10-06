Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of HGLB stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 66,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,542. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

In other news, Director Robert J. Froehlich bought 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

