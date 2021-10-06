Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of HGLB stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 66,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,542. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.
In other news, Director Robert J. Froehlich bought 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
