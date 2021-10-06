Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 5.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $75.98 and last traded at $75.53. Approximately 21,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 466,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

Specifically, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,200 shares of company stock worth $696,508 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

