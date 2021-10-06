HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HEXO were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEXO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $4,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in HEXO by 734.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HEXO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 68,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,778. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEXO. Desjardins cut their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

