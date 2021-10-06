Hexcel Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

HXL opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

