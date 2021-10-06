Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hexcel by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,719. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

