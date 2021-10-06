HEROcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,162.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and $63,162.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 133.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

