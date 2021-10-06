Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 41.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.69. 6,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,468. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

