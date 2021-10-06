HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.73 ($96.15).

ETR:HEI traded down €0.52 ($0.61) on Tuesday, reaching €63.58 ($74.80). The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.90. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

