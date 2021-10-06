Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $12.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,370,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.65. 45,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,073. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average of $162.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

