Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 9,568 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $287.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,178. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.94. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $200.03 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.