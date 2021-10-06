Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,250,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 4.44% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,044,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share alerts:

Shares of DNAA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.