Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 276,829 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 5,598.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,829 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,307,000 after purchasing an additional 596,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 831,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,060,000 after purchasing an additional 677,943 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,660. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,119 shares of company stock worth $3,715,371. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

