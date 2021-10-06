Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,391. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

