Head-To-Head Review: AcuityAds (ATY) versus Its Rivals

AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) is one of 122 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AcuityAds to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AcuityAds and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AcuityAds
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|AcuityAds Competitors
|642
|3079
|4720
|89
|2.50
Insider & Institutional Ownership
16.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AcuityAds
|8.27%
|37.91%
|21.30%
|AcuityAds Competitors
|-36.40%
|-1,712.52%
|-10.45%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AcuityAds
|$78.30 million
|$2.76 million
|31.40
|AcuityAds Competitors
|$1.04 billion
|$2.10 million
|19.44
AcuityAds’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
AcuityAds beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About AcuityAds
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.