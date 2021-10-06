Head to Head Analysis: Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) vs. Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Net Element and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.71 million 0.63 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -10.55 Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 1.99 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -1.50

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Net Element. Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Net Element and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digerati Technologies has a consensus price target of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 155.27%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Net Element.

Profitability

This table compares Net Element and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51%

Volatility & Risk

Net Element has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats Net Element on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc. provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting. The International Transaction Solutions segment provides online and mobile commerce solutions for merchants including social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications and digital media operators. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

