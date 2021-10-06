Harpreet Grewal Sells 634 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harpreet Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $198,525.72.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.60. 407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,481. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.00, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $23,603,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $18,996,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.