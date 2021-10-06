Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Happiness Biotech Group Limited is a nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer. It is focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. Happiness Biotech Group Limited is based in NANPING, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ HAPP opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Happiness Biotech Group has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.35% of Happiness Biotech Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

