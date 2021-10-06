Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 88.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 205.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,039. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.