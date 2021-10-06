Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

