Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. Griffon has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Griffon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.