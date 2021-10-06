Griffin Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Sunday, October 3rd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.57 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

